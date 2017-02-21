Sir Michael Ogio: 'We have lost a pea...

Sir Michael Ogio: 'We have lost a peacemaker & a great statesman'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Asopa People

IT IS with the greatest of sadness that I mourn with the rest of Bougainville the passing of one of this nation's finest statesmen, the late Governor-General His Excellency Sir Michael Ogio. His long career began as an educator, politician and peacemaker and finally he held the highest office in the land as Governor-General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC