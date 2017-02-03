Shortlist announced for 2016 Crocodil...

Shortlist announced for 2016 Crocodile Prize short story award

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asopa People

The Crocodile Prize 2016 has been a long hard battle with Emmanuel Peni - struggling almost alone at the business end of the contest, the majority of the support team having drifted away. Manu has been assisted in fine fashion by Phil Fitzpatrick at Pukpuk Publications, which was able to publish the 200 page anthology at very short notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Sun tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC