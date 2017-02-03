Shortlist announced for 2016 Crocodile Prize short story award
The Crocodile Prize 2016 has been a long hard battle with Emmanuel Peni - struggling almost alone at the business end of the contest, the majority of the support team having drifted away. Manu has been assisted in fine fashion by Phil Fitzpatrick at Pukpuk Publications, which was able to publish the 200 page anthology at very short notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC