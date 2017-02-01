See no evil - Australia's cosy relati...

See no evil - Australia's cosy relationship with PNG corruption

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

IF YOU speak with officials in Australia, they'll tell you that internationalised grand corruption - the nexus of shell corporations, offshore services and kleptocrats immiserating their domestic populations - hasn't touched their country. Rather, as the University of Cambridge's J.C. Sharman finds in his detailed Despot's Guide to Wealth Management , Australian officials will insist that Canberra's current raft of anti-corruption laws have prevented the kinds of kleptocratic cases the US or the UK regularly see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC