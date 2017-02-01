RNZI Remains the Essential Voice of t...

RNZI Remains the Essential Voice of the Pacific

Yesterday

Radio New Zealand International continues to serve people across the Pacific region, delivering essential day to day news and information and providing a vital lifeline in times of natural disaster. RNZ CEO, Paul Thompson, has confirmed that there will be no reduction in Radio New Zealand's commitment to its Pacific broadcast partners.

Chicago, IL

