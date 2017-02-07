Proposed changes to PNG election fees...

Proposed changes to PNG election fees challenged

Papua New Guinea's ombudsman commission is challenging moves by the country's Government to make it more expensive to stand for election and challenge the result. The commission, which is tasked with guarding against abuses of power, has filed a Supreme Court reference asking if the increase breaches PNG's constitution and the law on elections.

Chicago, IL

