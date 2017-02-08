President opens new village for upcountry plantation community
Feb 09, Nuwara Eliya: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today vested a new village built in Nuwara Eliya with the upcountry plantation community. This village consisting of 150 new houses, was built under the concept of 'New Village for Upcountry - Our Own Land and Our Own House' to build single houses in the plantation estates to replace the existing line rooms.
