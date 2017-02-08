President opens new village for upcou...

President opens new village for upcountry plantation community

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 09, Nuwara Eliya: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today vested a new village built in Nuwara Eliya with the upcountry plantation community. This village consisting of 150 new houses, was built under the concept of 'New Village for Upcountry - Our Own Land and Our Own House' to build single houses in the plantation estates to replace the existing line rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC