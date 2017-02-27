Polye blasts O'Neill government for corruption, failing economy

IN a nationally broadcast address as powerful as it was pointed, Papua New Guinea's opposition leader Don Polye last night staked his claim for national leadership at only the second meeting of PNG's press club in Port Moresby. With just 21 members in the 111 seat parliament, Mr Polye has his work cut out in gleaning a win at June's election but, as PNG election observers understand, the ability o form a government is won and lost more in the post-election bargaining and manoeuvring as it is at the polls themselves.

