Polye blasts O'Neill government for corruption, failing economy
IN a nationally broadcast address as powerful as it was pointed, Papua New Guinea's opposition leader Don Polye last night staked his claim for national leadership at only the second meeting of PNG's press club in Port Moresby. With just 21 members in the 111 seat parliament, Mr Polye has his work cut out in gleaning a win at June's election but, as PNG election observers understand, the ability o form a government is won and lost more in the post-election bargaining and manoeuvring as it is at the polls themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC