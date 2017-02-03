PNG police request more police to dea...

PNG police request more police to deal with immigration detainees on Manus

2 hrs ago

In Papua New Guinea police are requesting 15 extra officers be sent to Manus Island to deal with asylum-seekers at Australia's offshore detention centre. The Manus Province police commander wants the additonal force deployed at the naval base next to the detention centre.

