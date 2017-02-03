PNG police request more police to deal with immigration detainees on Manus
In Papua New Guinea police are requesting 15 extra officers be sent to Manus Island to deal with asylum-seekers at Australia's offshore detention centre. The Manus Province police commander wants the additonal force deployed at the naval base next to the detention centre.
