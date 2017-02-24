PNG loses UN vote over unpaid annual ...

PNG loses UN vote over unpaid annual contributions

Papua New Guinea has lost its vote in the United Nations General Assembly because it failed to pay its annual contributions. It is one of six countries whose voting rights have been suspended for non-payment - the others being Venezuela, Libya, Sudan, Cape Verde and Vanuatu.

