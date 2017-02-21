PNG economy on the slide & media don't seem to understand
MY third and final analysis of Papua New Guinea's 2016 Article IV report from the International Monetary Fund focuses on fiscal and monetary policy. The IMF report estimated the 2016 budget deficit will be K628 million greater than estimated by the government , which feeds into greater debt levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC