PNG corruption probe launched over inland naval base

10 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has ordered an investigation into allegations two of his senior ministers profited from a fraudulent land deal that will see the relocation of a naval base 10 kilometres inland. Opposition MP Ben Micah has alleged that state-owned company Kumul Consolidated Holdings paid 46.6 million Kina to a company associated with Public Enterprises Minister William Duma in a deal to acquire the land.

