Papua New Guinea moves to deport up to 60 asylum seekers from Manus Island

Lawyers for rejected asylum seekers at Australia's offshore detention centre on Manus Island will this week move to stop their imminent removal from Papua New Guinea, following reports up to 60 were slated for deportation. PNG newspaper The Post Courier on Monday reported the government had sought travel documents for 60 people whose asylum claims had been denied, with a view to deport them to their home countries within a few weeks.

