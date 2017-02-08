Papua New Guinea deports Bangladeshis...

Papua New Guinea deports Bangladeshis, Nepali

Papua New Guinea was today accused of breaching the rights of 60 asylum seekers who have been told they are about to be deported. Claims of the 60 have been rejected and one has already been removed from the men-only Manus facility, said Ben Lomai, a lawyer representing them.

