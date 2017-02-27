One of Reza Barati's killers escapes ...

One of Reza Barati's killers escapes prison for second time

Police in Papua New Guinea are appealing for help to capture one of the escaped killers of Iranian asylum seeker Reza Barati. Manus Province police commander David Yapu said Joshua Kaluvia escaped for a second time from the prison on the island on February 18, during a water shortage at the jail.

Chicago, IL

