One Book New Canaan chose "Euphoria," by Lily King, for the annual town-wide reading selection.

As part of New Canaan Library's town-wide read of Lily King's "Euphoria," the musical group Atwater-Donnelly Duo will perform on March 9 at the library. As part of New Canaan Library's town-wide read of Lily King's "Euphoria," the musical group Atwater-Donnelly Duo will perform on March 9 at the library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.