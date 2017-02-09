Obesity & its impact on deaths from l...

Obesity & its impact on deaths from lifestyle diseases in PNG

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Asopa People

THE Papua New Guinea government must get serious about decreasing the number of deaths caused by lifestyle diseases, according to a researcher. Scientist Andrew Pus conducted research on obesity in Port Moresby and his findings have been made public on the Scientific Research Publishing website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,147 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC