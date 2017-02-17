No more witnesses

FIJI Independent Commission Against Corruption lawyer, Rashmi Aslam informed the Suva Magistrates Court that they were not calling an additional witness to prove the guilt of suspended Opposition Parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca. FICAC yesterday made an application seeking leave of the court to reopen their case to call Fonua Jioji who was an accounts staff member at Fiji's High Commission to Papua New Guinea during Ratu Isoa's tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.

