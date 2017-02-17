No more witnesses

No more witnesses

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Fiji Times

FIJI Independent Commission Against Corruption lawyer, Rashmi Aslam informed the Suva Magistrates Court that they were not calling an additional witness to prove the guilt of suspended Opposition Parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca. FICAC yesterday made an application seeking leave of the court to reopen their case to call Fonua Jioji who was an accounts staff member at Fiji's High Commission to Papua New Guinea during Ratu Isoa's tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC