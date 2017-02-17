No more witnesses
FIJI Independent Commission Against Corruption lawyer, Rashmi Aslam informed the Suva Magistrates Court that they were not calling an additional witness to prove the guilt of suspended Opposition Parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca. FICAC yesterday made an application seeking leave of the court to reopen their case to call Fonua Jioji who was an accounts staff member at Fiji's High Commission to Papua New Guinea during Ratu Isoa's tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
