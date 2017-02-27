New memorial to George Tuckey consecr...

New memorial to George Tuckey consecrated in Kundiawa

17 hrs ago

George died in Kundiawa from tetanus which onset after he was gored by a cow on the then small government station. When the Pacific War reached New Guinea in 1942, George was working at Wau with his wife and two young children.

Chicago, IL

