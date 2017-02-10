Navugona pinpoints causes of loss

DUAL rugby international Mesake Navugona says difference in the level of local competition in Papua New Guinea and Fiji contributed to the visitors' victory in Sigatoka on Saturday. This follows Papua New Guinea's Lae Snax Tigers rugby league team's demolition of the Nadi Aviators 44-4 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Chicago, IL

