Music from Copland House Takes Flight Next Month

Taking flight on Sunday afternoon, March 19 at 3pm is The Life of Birds, a musical aviary exploring the journeys, habits, and "personalities" of some astonishingly versatile flying, feathered singers. The concert takes its name from a work by Mason Bates, the Kennedy Center's first Composer-in-Residence; calling it "a web of short but dense moments from the aviary," the music visits parakeets, flycatchers, and other winged creatures at rest and play, in love, and in flight.

