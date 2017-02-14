Music from Copland House Takes Flight Next Month
Taking flight on Sunday afternoon, March 19 at 3pm is The Life of Birds, a musical aviary exploring the journeys, habits, and "personalities" of some astonishingly versatile flying, feathered singers. The concert takes its name from a work by Mason Bates, the Kennedy Center's first Composer-in-Residence; calling it "a web of short but dense moments from the aviary," the music visits parakeets, flycatchers, and other winged creatures at rest and play, in love, and in flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|12 hr
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC