Modern building with a techie tenant

Tuesday Feb 14

Photo / Supplied A modern, low-maintenance warehouse and office unit, for sale in East Tamaki, is expected to attract strong interest from private investors. The 849sq m freehold property at 90 Lady Ruby Drive will be auctioned on March 7 and is being marketed by Paul Jarvie and Jolyon Thomson of Colliers International.

Chicago, IL

