Minister of Health to meet deans of s...

Minister of Health to meet deans of state university medical faculties to discuss SAITM issue

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 12, Colombo: Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne will hold a discussion with the deans of medical faculties at state universitites on Wednesday to discuss the issue regarding the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine in Malabe and the standards of the medical education. Speaking at a meeting with a group of medical officers held at the Health Ministry, Minister Senaratne said deans of the medical faculties of the government universities have submitted a proposal to him to resolve the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC