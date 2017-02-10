Minister of Health to meet deans of state university medical faculties to discuss SAITM issue
Feb 12, Colombo: Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne will hold a discussion with the deans of medical faculties at state universitites on Wednesday to discuss the issue regarding the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine in Malabe and the standards of the medical education. Speaking at a meeting with a group of medical officers held at the Health Ministry, Minister Senaratne said deans of the medical faculties of the government universities have submitted a proposal to him to resolve the issue.
