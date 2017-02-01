Mill Creek Brings Home a Psycho Circu...

Mill Creek Brings Home a Psycho Circus to Blu-ray

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: DreadCentrol.com

Another multi-movie package is on its way from Mill Creek Entertainment called Psycho Circus: Three Rings of Terror , and it includes The Creeping Flesh, Brotherhood of Satan and Torture Garden . Oh. Hell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC