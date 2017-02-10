Markets Live: Eyes on profits

Markets Live: Eyes on profits

Traders await the next round of profit numbers, with Seek, Scentre Group and BHP due to report, while iron ore jumped to a new 2A1 2-year high and ahead of RBA meeting minutes. Oil Search shares have dropped more than 2 per cent after the company reported a 70 per cent drop in annual core profit , as expected, hit by weak oil and gas prices, but said it will step up spending in 2017 as it aims to expand output in Papua New Guinea in the next few years.

Chicago, IL

