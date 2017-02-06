Market Pulse: Colombo, Katunayake, Ne...

Market Pulse: Colombo, Katunayake, Negombo - Sri Lanka | By Hemangi Bhandari and Pooja Goel

On the eve of the 2nd edition of Tourism, Hotel Investment & Networking Conference Sri Lanka, hosted by HVS, this article explores the historical performance and outlook for three key hotel markets, namely Colombo, Katunayake, and Negombo, which are preceded by a snapshot of key macroeconomic and tourism statistics in the country. We also delve into prevalent travel trends and the challenges presented by the hospitality industry in these areas.

Chicago, IL

