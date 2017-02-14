Manus Island detainees beg for help with deportations looming
Asylum seekers at Australia's offshore detention centre on Manus Island are begging for help as Papua New Guinean and Australian authorities prepare to deport them. The forced removal of detainees on Manus Island will be debated in the Senate today, as some asylum seekers say PNG's immigration service told them they could be flown to their countries of origin in the coming days.
