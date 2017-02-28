Man who murdered his friend's mother jailed for 22 years
The man who murdered the mother of an old school friend has been jailed for 22 years, after a judge found he killed partly through jealousy of the life he never had. Sigaragha Baeaa , 22, must serve at least 17 years for the fit of rage in which he stabbed Prasad Somawansaa 38 times in her Hoppers Crossing home on the night of February 18 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC