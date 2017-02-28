Man who murdered his friend's mother ...

Man who murdered his friend's mother jailed for 22 years

1 hr ago

The man who murdered the mother of an old school friend has been jailed for 22 years, after a judge found he killed partly through jealousy of the life he never had. Sigaragha Baeaa , 22, must serve at least 17 years for the fit of rage in which he stabbed Prasad Somawansaa 38 times in her Hoppers Crossing home on the night of February 18 last year.

Chicago, IL

