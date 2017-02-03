Lawyer not happy with treatment
Lautoka-based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh speaks during a press conference regarding the circumstances surrounding his client Iranian national Loghman Sawari who was deported on Friday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE lawyer of Iranian national, Loghman Sawari, who was deported on Friday, said the events relating to his clients deportation was planned by the Immigration Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC