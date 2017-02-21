It took less than a minute of satellite time to catch these thieves red-handed
Track of the Leelawadee and an unnamed fishing vessel rendezvousing in Papua New Guinea waters in July 2015, then again on the Saya de Malha Bank in November 2016. The refrigerated cargo vessel Leelawadee with two unidentified vessels tied alongside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC