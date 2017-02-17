Is Papua New Guinea outgrowing Austra...

Is Papua New Guinea outgrowing Australia's backyard?

AUSTRALIA'S once secure sphere of influence in the South Pacific is coming under increasing threat from expanding Chinese activity in the region. In particular China is showing a strong desire to engage in a number of projects and partnerships within Papua New Guinea, a country that Australia has maintained a dominant influence over since it granted it independence in 1975.

Chicago, IL

