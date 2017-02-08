Iranian refugee who fled PNG treated ...

Iranian refugee who fled PNG treated in hospital after arrest

2 min ago

An Iranian refugee who fled Australia's offshore detention regime in Papua New Guinea is being treated in hospital while he awaits court. His lawyer had said he intended to seek asylum in Fiji, but Sawari was arrested while on his way to a meeting with immigration officials, taken to the airport and sent back to PNG.

Chicago, IL

