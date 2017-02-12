Infrastructure investment has Austral...

Infrastructure investment has Australia uneasy over Chinese influence in PNG

In the mountains near Port Moresby, a new road and new steel bridge mark the site of Papua New Guinea's most recent hydroelectricity project. The $260 million Edevu Hydro Project is a private development, but PNG Government ministers say it is being funded by the China Development Bank.

