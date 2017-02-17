History, discovery and generosity: a ...

History, discovery and generosity: a PNG villager returns a ring to an American family

An American family has praised the generosity of a Papua New Guinea villager who returned a gold ring lost by a US serviceman in World War II. The ring was unearthed in a vegetable garden in PNG and eventually returned to a grateful family in New Jersey.

Chicago, IL

