Highlands has 'third world' train service
Wollondilly deputy mayor Robert Khan is unhappy the Southern Highlands has been overlooked for the new intercity fleet and has to settle for trains with no air-conditioning. Cr Robert Khan is unhappy that the highlands have been left with hot train carriages with no air-conditioning, while the NSW Government has purchased a new fleet of intercity trains for use on other lines.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
