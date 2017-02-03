Harmony pins its hopes on Hidden Valley

Harmony Gold is pinning its growth hopes on its newly acquired Hidden Valley mine and is prowling the market for big acquisitions as most of its South African operations were nearing the end of their production lifespans. It would focus on Hidden Valley, as its other mines in Masimong, Kusasalethu, Unisel and Bambanani were left with less than five years of mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.