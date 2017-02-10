Gunua denies guilt by association
Update: 2:49PM A PAPUA New Guinean national charged in relation to the death of five people in a house fire in Navosai, Narere two years ago told the court that he did not believe that his co- accused, Binesh Prasad would go to the extent of killing his wife and other family members on the night of October 14, 2015. Mathew Gunua revealed this while giving evidence for the defence as they opened their case at the High Court in Suva this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC