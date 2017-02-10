Gunua denies guilt by association

Gunua denies guilt by association

Update: 2:49PM A PAPUA New Guinean national charged in relation to the death of five people in a house fire in Navosai, Narere two years ago told the court that he did not believe that his co- accused, Binesh Prasad would go to the extent of killing his wife and other family members on the night of October 14, 2015. Mathew Gunua revealed this while giving evidence for the defence as they opened their case at the High Court in Suva this morning.

