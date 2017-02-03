Friday's TV highlights

Friday's TV highlights

1 hr ago

Following last week's well-publicised falling out with Ewan McGregor , whom he called a coward and a diva, Piers Morgan grills Nigel Farage . The politician recalls the road traffic accident he endured at 21; his battle with testicular cancer a year later, and surviving a plane crash seven years ago.

