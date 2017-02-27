Five special police teams to probe deadly prison bus shooting

Feb 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police said five Special Police teams have been assigned to investigate the today's deadly prison bus shooting which killed two prison officers and five inmates including a top underworld criminal in Kalutara. The prison bus came under fire this morning in Kalutara when it was transporting the remand prisoners to the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court for their court hearings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.