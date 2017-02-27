Five special police teams to probe deadly prison bus shooting
Feb 27, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police said five Special Police teams have been assigned to investigate the today's deadly prison bus shooting which killed two prison officers and five inmates including a top underworld criminal in Kalutara. The prison bus came under fire this morning in Kalutara when it was transporting the remand prisoners to the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court for their court hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC