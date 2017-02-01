Feilding flight school to move to Whanganui
The New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, formerly Flight Training Manawatu, is expanding with a new training facility at Whanganui Airport. Development of a new training facility for the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, formerly Flight Training Manawatu, is well underway, with construction on the Whanganui site to begin in March.
