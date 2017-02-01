Feilding flight school to move to Wha...

Feilding flight school to move to Whanganui

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, formerly Flight Training Manawatu, is expanding with a new training facility at Whanganui Airport. Development of a new training facility for the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, formerly Flight Training Manawatu, is well underway, with construction on the Whanganui site to begin in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,522,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC