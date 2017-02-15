Exclusive - Australia increases press...

Exclusive - Australia increases pressure, cash offers for PNG asylum seekers to return home

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Officials at an Australian immigration centre in Papua New Guinea are increasing pressure on asylum seekers to return to their home countries voluntarily, including offering large sums of money, amid fears a deal for the United States to take refugees has fallen through. About a dozen Bangladeshi and Nepalese asylum seekers on Manus Island told Reuters they are being repeatedly called to meet with Australian officials and pressured to take amounts of up to $25,000 to return to those countries, or face deportation.

Chicago, IL

