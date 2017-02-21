Drought affects 16 districts of Sri L...

Drought affects 16 districts of Sri Lanka, government to compensate farmers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 25, Colombo: As prevailing drought continues to affect people in Sri Lanka farmland, the government has decided to continue to provide compensations to the affected people. Dry Weather Sri Lanka has been experiencing in most of the country since the beginning of 2016 has affected people in 16 districts while a vast area of agricultural lands has been destroyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,621 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC