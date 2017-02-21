Drought affects 16 districts of Sri Lanka, government to compensate farmers
Feb 25, Colombo: As prevailing drought continues to affect people in Sri Lanka farmland, the government has decided to continue to provide compensations to the affected people. Dry Weather Sri Lanka has been experiencing in most of the country since the beginning of 2016 has affected people in 16 districts while a vast area of agricultural lands has been destroyed.
