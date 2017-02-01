Donald Trump blasts Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, abruptly ends phone call17 min ago

Washington, Feb 2 : Donald Trump blasted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refuA gee agreement which led to the US President abruptly end an hour-long phone call only after 25 minutes into speaking. Senior US officials said on Wednesday that during the call on January 28, Trump also boasted about the magnitude of his electoral college win and informed Turnbull that he had spoken with four other world leaders that day - including Russian President VladiA mir Putin - and that "this was the worst call by far", The Washington Post reported.

