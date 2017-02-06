Do Re Mi in PNG: The von Trapp legacy...

Do Re Mi in PNG: The von Trapp legacy in Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

A couple of years ago I was on a reporting assignment on the island of Daru, Papua New Guinea. On a tight budget, I'd arranged accommodation at the local Catholic convent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... 10 hr tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC