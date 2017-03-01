Death of Bro Iggy - Hawks stalwart & PNG educator for 27 years
THE unexpected death on 28 January of Leo William Kennedy, known in the De La Salle order as Brother Ignatius, brought to an end over 60 years of religious life dedicated to teaching. 'Iggy' as he was known to thousands of pupils over 60 years, had retired to the Brothers' home in Cronulla, Sydney, only in 2013, after returning from Papua New Guinea where he spent 27 years as a teacher and mentor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC