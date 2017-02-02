Cruise ship gastro: 90 passengers fall ill with norovirus
Some passengers on board the Sun Princess brought back more than they bargained for from their holiday, with about 90 falling ill with gastro. The ship docked at Brisbane on Thursday and all 2000 passengers disembarked.
