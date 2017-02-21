Cr Ingrid supports female authors in Papua New Guinea
She has travelled privately to Papua New Guinea for International Women's Day on Wednesday, 8 March, to launch My Walk to Equality , the first collection of writing by Papua New Guinean women. The book's editor, Rashmii Amoah Bell, asked Cr Jackson to represent her at the launch as she cannot attend.
