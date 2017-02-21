Cr Ingrid supports female authors in ...

Cr Ingrid supports female authors in Papua New Guinea

She has travelled privately to Papua New Guinea for International Women's Day on Wednesday, 8 March, to launch My Walk to Equality , the first collection of writing by Papua New Guinean women. The book's editor, Rashmii Amoah Bell, asked Cr Jackson to represent her at the launch as she cannot attend.

Chicago, IL

