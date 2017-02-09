Climate change plays havoc with Pacif...

Climate change plays havoc with Pacific weather

1 hr ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

Global warming has already increased the risk of major disruptions to Pacific rainfall, according to our research published in Nature Communications . The risk will continue to rise over coming decades, even if global warming during the 21st century is restricted to 2a felcius.

