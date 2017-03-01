Can you survive 24 hours without turning on the tap?
New Zealanders around the country are being challenged to go a whole day without turning on their taps - at home and at work - in a brand new project hoping to provide easy access to clean water for our Pacific neighbours. Taps Off Day is being organised by leading anti-poverty organisation Oxfam, and is taking place on 22 March, in support of families and communities in places such as Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea who do not have access to safe water.
