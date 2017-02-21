BRIEF-Jacobs JV Receives LOI from Oil...

BRIEF-Jacobs JV Receives LOI from Oil Search for Facilities in Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA will become a company with no defined controlling shareholder under an agreement announced on Monday, a step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC