Bangladesh kick-start Women's World C...

Bangladesh kick-start Women's World Cup Qualifier with resounding win

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cricket World

Bangladesh Women 215-6 beat Papua New Guinea 97 by 118 runs Fourth match, Group B, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Colombo After fifties from Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque helped Bangladesh Women post 215 for six, a collective bowling performance dismissed Papua New Guinea for just 97 in the chase in Group B encounter of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo. Even though, Sharmin Sultana fell early after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, Sharmin Akhter added a 51-run stand with Sanjida Islam and another 69-run stand with Fargana Hoque .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cricket World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,587 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC