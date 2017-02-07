Bangladesh kick-start Women's World Cup Qualifier with resounding win

Bangladesh Women 215-6 beat Papua New Guinea 97 by 118 runs Fourth match, Group B, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Colombo After fifties from Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque helped Bangladesh Women post 215 for six, a collective bowling performance dismissed Papua New Guinea for just 97 in the chase in Group B encounter of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo. Even though, Sharmin Sultana fell early after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, Sharmin Akhter added a 51-run stand with Sanjida Islam and another 69-run stand with Fargana Hoque .

